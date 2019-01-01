Mothiba ends five-month goal drought with brace as Strasbourg hammer Nimes

The South Africa international was on song at Stade de la Meinau on Saturday, scoring his first two goals since May

Lebo Mothiba ended his five-month goal drought with a brace in Strasbourg's 4-1 victory over Nimes in Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter.

Mothiba who last scored a goal in a league match against Nantes on May 24, starred for the hosts with a goal in each half of the encounter.

The 23-year-old forward who was on parade for 90 minutes, doubled Strasbourg's lead just before half-time and later sealed their win with his 85th-minute effort.

The game was Mothiba's 12th outing in the French top-flight this season and his contribution steered the Stade de la Meinau outfit out of the relegation zone to 16th in the log with 15 points after 13 matches.

The South African attacker will be hoping to replicate his form when Bafana Bafana battle Ghana and Sudan in next week's 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixtures.