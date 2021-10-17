Mostafa Mohamed propels Galatasaray past Konyaspor

Galatasaray secured a slim 1-0 victory over Konyaspor in Sunday’s Super Lig encounter, with Mostafa Mohamed scoring the only goal.



Four minutes into the game, the Egypt international put the ball beyond goalkeeper Ibrahim Sehic after profiting from some poor defending from the visitors.

That goal stood as the game’s only effort as the Anatolian Eagles returned home with heads bowed low.

Mohamed – who now boasts of three goals in eight Super Lig matches – was subbed off for Senegal international Mbaye Diagne with three minutes left on the clock.

Congolese defender Christian Luyindama and Algeria international Sofiane Feghouli were unused substitutes.

Konyaspor was without DR Congo forward Paul-Jose M'Poku who remains on the sidelines due to a muscle injury.

"A little change we made us very positive in the first half,” Gala coach Fatih Terim told the media after full-time.

“The first half was an outstanding game for us, and we got a lot of positions.”

Thanks to this win, Galatasaray moved to fifth in the Turkish top flight having accrued 17 points from seven matches.

Unbeaten in their last six games in all competitions, Terim’s men are guests of Besiktas on October 25. Before that, they travel to Russia for a date with Lokomotiv Moscow in Thursday’s Uefa Europa League encounter.

Konyaspor – on the other hand – would be hoping to bounce back to winning ways against Kayserispor on October 23.

Elsewhere, Fatih Karagumruk secured a 1-0 triumph over Altay FC.

Ivorian star Yann Karamoh was the hero for the Black Red as his 15th-minute effort helped them earn maximum points inside Bornova Aziz Kocaoglu Stadium.

Article continues below

Ahmed Musa was handed a starter’s role by Karagumruk but he was substituted for Fabio Borini in the 64th minute while Morocco international Medhi Benatia was not listed for action by manager Francesco Farioli.

On the other hand, Gabon's Andre Biyogo Poko, Cote d'Ivoire's Daouda Bamba and Khaly Thiam played from start to finish. On-loan Al Ahly striker Ahmed Rayyan was replaced by Marco Paixao at half-time.

Fatih Karagumruk climbed to fourth in the Turkish elite division log with 17 points from nine games. Whereas, Altay retain their seventh position with 15 points from the same number of matches.