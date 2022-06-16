The Qatari champions are the latest club to be linked with Jingles with Al Rayyan and Orlando Pirates said to be keen admirers too

Top South African coach Pitso Mosimane has not ruled out the possibility of returning to Al Ahly in future.



The 2016 Caf Coach of the Year ended his 20-month stint with the Egyptian football heavyweights on Monday having enjoyed major success with the club.



During a successful spell in which he led the team to two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and one Egyptian Cup, Mosimane thanked the club for giving him special treatment.



“Do you think it is easy for me to leave this team? This is very difficult, they gave me special treatment and gave me respect," Mosimane said on Kora Plus.



"I have no past dues, and there have never been any financial disagreements, what a great way to end a relationship."



Mosimane has been strongly linked with Al Sadd after the Qatari champions reportedly parted ways with their Spanish coach Javi Gracia on Wednesday.



Qatari website Pro Al is reporting that Mosimane could be in line to replace the former Villarreal manager who guided Al Sadd to this season's Qatari Stars League title.



However, the 56-year-old tactician has indicated he could consider returning to Al Ahly in the future and that he is sad by the fact he left the club during an international Fifa break.



"We may meet again, God willing... No one knows what will happen in the future," the former Mamelodi Sundowns coach continued.



“I am sad because the players are not here now because they are participating with their national teams.



"I am sad because I did not see them, and I do not know when they will return, because most of the players are in Korea, if I have the time it will be good to see them and thank them.”



Nicknamed Jingles during his playing days, Mosimane turned out for Al Sadd in the mid-90s and the club sent him its jersey last year.