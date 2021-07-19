Mosimane can coach in Europe - Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Vega on Al Ahly glory

The South African has been a success in Africa and has so far won three Caf Champions League titles

Former Tottenham Hotspur defender Ramon Vega believes Al Ahly tactician Pitso Mosimane is ripe to coach in Europe.

The South African has been a success on the continent and recently he bagged his third Caf Champions League title after leading the Red Devils to a 3-0 win over Soweto heavyweights Kaizer Chiefs.

It was his second title in a row, with another earned when he was Mamelodi Sundowns coach in 2016. The tactician has also won two Caf Super Cups and he further helped Al Ahly to a third-place finish in the 2020 Fifa Club World Cup.

Mosimane fit to coach in Europe

"European clubs can look in Africa to find new coaching talents. Mosimane for example has many talents and can work in Europe," Vega told Al Ahly as quoted by KingFut.

"Al Ahly have top quality players that can play in major European leagues and I predict some of them will. Al Ahly can get a good place in the next Fifa Club World Cup. They are a team that can achieve a lot."

Meanwhile, Sally Bolo believes Mosimane is the best coach in African football after guiding the club to continental glory.

The former Gor Mahia official has described the South African coach as the greatest of all time in African football after his latest success, and also maintained Al Ahly were the best team and deserved to be crowned champions.

"In Al Ahly's history, Pitso [Mosimane] is a GOAT! He’s won the Champions League twice in a row, congratulations to him, he is the best in Africa,” Bolo told Goal.

"For the tenth time, Al Ahly have won the Champions League, and it is highly merited, they deserved it. Mosimane is the first and only coach from Sub-Saharan Africa to lead teams to three Champions League finals and win all three, that’s Sundowns and Al Ahly

"In the three Champions League finals he has reached, he has a perfect record. So Ahly has it all: experience, great players, and a great coach. They're simply better in Africa."

"This season, Al Ahly was the better team, losing only one game by a little margin, and they were outstanding [in the final]."