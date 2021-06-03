Moses Simon: Super Eagles will be ready for Cameroon clash

The winger expects a tough challenge when the Super Eagles take on the Indomitable Lions in Austria

Nantes forward Moses Simon has revealed the Nigeria national team will be at their best when they face Cameroon in international friendlies.

The Super Eagles will slug it out against the Indomitable Lions in a double-header, with the first outing scheduled for Friday while the second game is set for June 8.

Simon believed the encounters will be tough but confident the three-time African champions will be battle-ready.

“We know Cameroon is not an easy team, we’ve beaten them three or four times in a row,” Simon told Super Eagles Media after the team’s training on Wednesday,” Simon told Super Eagles media team.

“We know they will be prepared but I believe we will be ready for them. It was fantastic and the session we did today was good.”

Simon was not part of the Super Eagle team that secured back-to-back victories over the Republic of Benin and Lesotho to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in March due to coronavirus restriction in France.

The forward is delighted with his return to the Nigeria team and appreciated his teammates for the warm reception he received.

“It is good they welcome me well and I thank the players for that,” he added.

Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr had revealed he will use the friendly opportunity to test new players following a number of withdrawals in his team.

“This friendly against Cameroon is an interesting game because we are going to have some of the new players, since some of our regular players will not be available due to injuries, and it is not easy to have everybody at this period because it is also the offseason period,” Rohr told Caf website.

“It is a big test game and an opportunity to test the new players. Of course, we are not going to play for the result against Cameroon in Austria, but it’s an opportunity to see our boys and see something different with our systems against a very good team that will host the next Afcon

“It is true that we beat them in the Russia 2018 World Cup qualifiers and at the last Afcon in a very interesting game of the Round of 16, but this friendly is going to be different.

"I’ve seen that they have a list of 28 players, but I’m hopeful all our players listed would be able to come for the match. I hope we are going to have a good weather in Vienna for this match.”