Moses Simon was on target as Nantes recorded just their second Ligue 1 victory of the season following a 4-1 win against Brest on Sunday.

Nigerian had scored last in early September

Nantes moved out of the bottom three

WHAT HAPPENED? Simon equalised for Nantes with a 35th-minute penalty after Senegal international Noah Fadiga had given Brest the lead in the 18th minute.

Further goals from Cameroon forward Ignatius Ganago, Egyptian Mostafa Mohamed and Frenchman Moussa Sissoko added gloss to the score line.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was the third goal of the season for Simon, converting from the spot after Pierre Lees-Melou caught Ignacius Ganago in the box. Simon took control and scored despite the goalkeeper diving the correct way.

Simon had gone six games without scoring, having scored his second goal of the campaign on September 11 when Nantes lost 3-2 to Lorient following his matchday one strike in their 3-1 victory over Toulouse.

Both teams started the match in the bottom two but with Nantes ending their seven-game winless run in all competitions, they climbed out of the relegation zone while Brest now have just one point from their last five matches and remain at the basement of the Ligue 1 table.

ALL EYES ON: Simon had gone six games without scoring with doubts starting to emerge over his form this season but the goal might be what he needs to get back to finding the back of the net more regularly.

THE VERDICT: While he was on target, the Nigerian forward is still far from returning to his brilliant best as his goal was his only shot on target, while he managed only two dribble attempts with one successful in the 84 minutes he was on the pitch.

WHAT NEXT FOR SIMON? Nantes travel to Nice for their next match on Sunday where Simon will hope to make it back-to-back league goals as his side seek to move up the table.