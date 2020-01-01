Moses Simon: On-loan Levante winger wants to extend Nantes stay

The Nigeria international has been in blistering form since joining the Canaries, and has revealed his desire to continue with the side

Moses Simon has revealed his wish to remain with Nantes beyond the end of the season as he ‘feels good’ with the Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau outfit.

The Super Eagles star joined the French side last summer on a season-long loan deal from Levante, with the deal set to run out in June.

Simon has been in fine form for the Canaries, scoring eight goals and providing eight assists in 25 appearances across all competitions amid other dazzling displays.

The winger is hoping he can remain with Christian Gourcuff’s men beyond the end of this campaign, although he admitted the decision is not solely for him to make.

"Yes of course, I want to stay. I feel very good at Nantes. However, my future does not depend solely on me," Simon said in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

Nantes will take on Dijon in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday and the forward is hoping they can return to winning ways after four consecutive losses.

“Dijon are a good team, we go there to win. All points are important in this championship,” he added.

Despite being used as a striker on occasion this term, and impressing in a more advanced role, Simon has reaffirmed his desire to play in a wide area for Nantes.

"I prefer to play on the left-wing, it is naturally my position," he added. "However, I place myself according to the choices of the coach and his needs"

Nantes manager Gourcuff also praised the impact of the Nigeria international since joining his side last summer.

“He is an extremely interesting player. He has an individual capacity to make differences,” he added. “He is fast, technically, it is very strong. Obviously, for a defence, it is a poison!

"He is a very good recruit for Nantes. “