Moses Simon continues scoring run as Nantes hold Dijon in six-goal thriller

Saturday's effort made it four goals for the Nigeria international in his last five outings for the Canaries

Moses Simon scored a goal in Saturday's Ligue 1 game as Nantes held Dijon to a thrilling 3-3 draw.

The Levante loanee drew the visitors level five minutes after Stephy Mavididi broke the deadlock at the Stade Gaston-Gerard in the 15th minute.

The strike was Simon's ninth goal across all competitions in this campaign and fifth on his 22nd appearance in the French top-flight.

He could not play for the entire duration as he limped off with an injury in the 43rd minute.

It ended 2-2 at half-time but late goals from Mavididi and Andre Girotto at the death of the game ensured both teams shared the spoils in Dijon.

The result stretched Nantes' winless run to five games in all competitions, and they are 12th in the Ligue 1 table with 33 points after 24 matches.

The Canaries host 16th-placed Metz for their next Ligue 1 fixture on February 15.