Moses' nine-year stay at Chelsea comes to an end as he completes Spartak Moscow move
Chelsea have confirmed that winger Victor Moses has completed a permanent switch to Spartak Moscow, ending his nine-year association with the Blues.
The 30-year-old joined the Premier League club from Wigan back in 2012 although hasn't played for them since October 2018, with him having been shipped out on a number of loan moves over the years.
He has, however, now left Chelsea on a permanent basis, signing a contract until 2023.
More to follow...