Moses aiming to help Spartak Moscow win Premier League after Champions League qualification

The ex-Nigeria international is set to continue his career in Russia after a successful loan spell

Victor Moses has disclosed that his ambition is to win the Russian Premier League with Spartak Moscow in the 2021-22 season.

The Chelsea loanee helped the People's Team finish second in the Russian top-flight last term which gives them a chance of playing in the Uefa Champions League next season.

Moses' late equaliser in Spartak Moscow's 2-2 draw against Akhmat Grozny in the final game of the season in May, sealed the team's second spot.

His heroics earned him the club's Player of the Month prize for May and he has promised to continue giving his best in Rui Vitoria's team after he received his award from a fan on Sunday.

"Thank you. I really appreciate this. I'll do my very best to help the team, most importantly try to achieve more things this season than we did last year," Moses said in a video on the club's YouTube channel.

"The most important thing is to enjoy football and I'll definitely do that this year and help the team to win the league."

Moses is expected to automatically move to the Otkritie Arena from Chelsea after helping them qualify for the elite European competition.

Goal understands that Spartak Moscow will pay Chelsea £4 million to complete the permanent switch.

The 30-year-old who contributed four goals and two assists in 19 league appearances last campaign, recalled the four-goal thriller in Grozny as they fought for a point after conceding two early goals.

"I scored the last goal in May, it was the last game of the season," he continued. "I was very pleased obviously to score the goal but the most important thing is the hard work the team put together, and I thought we did very well, two goals down and came back.

"Quincy with the goal in the second half and me scoring the last goal to make it 2-2 as well to give us the qualification for the Champions League which was very good for us."