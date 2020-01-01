Morrison: Yanga SC complete signing of ex-Orlando Pirates striker

The Ghanaian striker has officially been unveiled at the Tanzanian giants ahead of their league match set for Wednesday

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have sealed the signing of former Orlando Pirates striker Bernard Morrison.

The talented Morrison has also played for African giants Ashanti Gold in Ghana and AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo before he moved to South Africa in 2016 after the Buccaneers beat Mamelodi Sundowns to his signature.

Yanga have confirmed on their social media the acquisition of the Ghanaian player but could not give more details of the contract he signed.

Morrison becomes the first signing for the new Yanga coach Luc Eymael, who was unveiled on Monday after agreeing to sign a short-term deal to handle the Tanzania giants.

At one time, Eymael had wanted to sign Morrison while handling Black Leopards of South Africa but the deal could not materialise.

Eymael has revealed to Goal he wants to bring the past glory days back to Yanga and will sign quality players before the window in Tanzania shuts down.

“We will try our best to bring back the glory days to Yanga and our main focus is to go for quality signings,” Eymael told Goal.

Article continues below

“Rome was not built in one day but we will work very hard to bring a good style of playing football for Yanga and also try to compete with Simba and Azam for the titles on offer.

“I am settling in well in Tanzania, I have been to East Africa before and I don’t think I will have any issues. The fans have also given us a warm reception and we will try our best to make them happy.”

Eymael could hand Morrison his first start when Yanga takes on Kagera Sugar in a Mainland Premier League match on Wednesday.