Morrison: Yanga SC complete deal for ex-Orlando Pirates star from Simba SC

The Ghanaian controversially left Timu ya Wananchi for their archrivals and has now rejoined the club that brought him to Tanzania

Tanzania Premier League champions Yanga SC have confirmed the signing of Bernard Morrison from Simba SC.

In what is a shocking move for the Ghanaian, Timu ya Wananchi have managed to lure the former Orlando Pirates forward back after his controversial transfer to Simba in August 2020.

However, the details of Morrison’s new contract at Yanga were not revealed as his return was announced on the club’s social media pages.

Just recently, the former Heart of Lions star confirmed, through his social media accounts, that he had left Simba.

"The time has come to finally close this chapter," wrote Morrison.

"If I’m to say something about my stay with Simba, I will write for the whole day without stopping because I had so much fun and felt the love from the office of the club to the dressing room.

"As we all know, everything has a beginning and an end. I’m sorry to those hurt by my departure. For a single shilling spent on me by this wonderful club will forever be remembered, for all the shouts and love by the fans can’t be forgotten."

His return to Jangwani is expected to raise emotions just as his switch to Msimbazi did.

He had signed for Yanga in January 2020 and his move to Simba led to a transfer controversy between the two Tanzanian giants that ended up at the Court of Arbitration; a case that Yanga finally lost.

Yanga had sought the intervention of the Zurich-based court after a decision by the Tanzania Football Federation's Legal, Ethics, and Players' Status Committee ruled that Morrison was a free agent for contractual reasons and Simba were at liberty to sign the Ghanaian.

Morrison has also played for sides that include Ashanti Gold in Ghana and AS Vita of the Democratic Republic of the Congo before he moved to South Africa in 2016 after the Buccaneers beat Mamelodi Sundowns to his signature.

He is the second signing by Yanga, who have already completed the deal for former Zesco United and Kaizer Chiefs striker Lazarous Kambole.

The Dar es Salaam giants – who are also the Azam Federation Cup winners – are expected to bolster their squad as they will participate in both the Caf Champions League and the local competitions in the 2022/23 season.