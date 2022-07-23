Morocco vs South Africa Preview: Kick-off time, TV Channel, Squad News

Desiree Ellis’ ladies play in their sixth final of the women’s premier continental football competition

Banyana Banyana continue with their bid for a first Women’s Africa Cup of Nations title when they clash against Morocco in Saturday’s final at Prince Moulay Abdallah Stadium.

Having lost in the final on six previous occasions, Banyana are looking to finally getting it right this time around.

They have lost to Nigeria in four deciders before and to Equatorial Guinea in 2008 to establish themselves as perennial Wafcon runners-up.

But now, they face hosts Morocco who have never reached this stage of the competition before.

In their two previous Wafcon appearances, the Lionesses of Atlas did not go past the group stages.

This is only their third Wafcon participation, having been at the 2008 edition as well as the 2000 tournament and they are back taking part in this competition after 22 years.

Their opponents South Africa have competed in every Wafcon tournament and would be keen to show their experience on Saturday.

Game Morocco vs South Africa Date Saturday, July 23 Time 22:00 SA Time

No injuries have been recorded in the Morocco camp and coach Reynald Pedros would naturally be happy about that.





The North Africans will be hoping attacker skipper Ghizlane Chebbak continues with her influence, having so far scored three of their eight goals on their way to the final.







Banyana left-back Sibulele Holweni is doubtful for Saturday’s match after missing the 1-0 semi-final victory over Zambia due to injury.

Her absence was, however, not felt but Banyana have been missing striker Thembi Kgatlana who is already back in South Africa for surgery after she ruptured her Achilles tendon in their third group game against Botswana.

Tactician Desiree Ellis goes into this match on a high after being crowned Africa’s Coach of the Year (Women) for the third time.

Match Preview

Interestingly, the Lionesses of Atlas’ first-ever international match was against Banyana Banyana in July 1998.

The match ended 1-1 in Pretoria and it came five years after Banyana had played their debut international fixture.

They now meet again 24 years later in a match to decide the African champions.

For Morocco to reach the final, they edged Burkina Faso 1-0 in their group opener, before upsetting Uganda 3-1 and then wrapped up their group campaign with a 1-0 victory over Senegal.

The Lionesses of Atlas then registered a 2-1 quarter-final win over Botswana and then reached the final by eliminating holders Nigeria via a penalty shootout in the semi-finals following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

Banyana, on the other hand, started the tournament by beating Nigeria 2-1, then beating Burundi 3-1 and edged Botswana 1-0 in the final group game.

A 1-0 quarter-final victory was followed by another 1-0 win, then over Zambia in the semi-final.

That means Banyana have recorded 1-0 victories in their last three games amid criticism of being wasteful in front of goal.