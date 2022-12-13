Morocco to introduce 20,000 'crazy guys' against France in World Cup semi-final - Regaragui

Morocco head coach Walid Regragui has revealed thousands of 'crazy' fans will be present as the Atlas Lions take on France in a World Cup semi-final.

WHAT HAPPENED: Morocco have been receiving immense support from the fans in Qatar, and they are the only African team remaining in the World Cup.

Their last match was in the last eight phase against Portugal, where the Atlas Lions claimed a historical 1-0 win.

With the semi-final on Wednesday, the Morocco players are in need of support to stand a chance of getting past defending champions France.

It is for the aforementioned reason, Regragui has revealed plans in place to ensure the players are motivated.

WHAT HE SAID: "We will bring 20,000 fans. These are crazy guys. They are the best fans in the world and tomorrow we will introduce them to the world. They are the best fans," Regragui told the media.

"We are very passionate people. At least 20,000 people are going to come here to watch the match. It shows the passion we have for football. If we can show that, that is fantastic. If we can make young people around the world dream then that is fantastic.

"Morocco is a wonderful country. We are a welcoming people, we are generous. We are showing what Moroccan people are to people around the world. Football has given us the opportunity to do that and for that we are grateful."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Morocco have conceded only one goal in the tournament, and are the first African team to have ever reached the semi-final.

While the Atlas Lions are aiming at causing another upset - after defeating Belgium, Spain, and Portugal in earlier matches, France are aiming at successfully defending the crown. The last country to win back-to-back World Cups was Brazil in 1958 and 1962.

WHAT NEXT: After helping Morocco break the last-eight jinx for African teams, Regragui will be aiming to make more history when they play France on Wednesday.