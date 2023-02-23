WATCH: Alex Morgan's stunning golazo makes her highest-scoring mom in USWNT history

- Morgan scores stunner against Brazil
- USWNT moves closer to SheBelieves title
- Striker now has more goals than any other mom in USWNT history
WHAT HAPPENED? Morgan's incredible finish came in stoppage time of the first half, having previously seen a goal ruled off for offside just moments prior. After Mallory Swanson was denied in the box, the ball fell to Morgan, who took a touch before curling a picturesque finish into the back of the net to give the USWNT the lead.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: With the goal, Morgan now has 14 goals since giving birth to her daughter, Charlie. That makes her the USWNT's highest-scoring mom, adding yet another accolade to Morgan's illustrious career while moving the U.S. one step closer to lifting the SheBelieves Cup.
WHAT NEXT FOR USWNT? The U.S. is on the road towards the World Cup this summer, where it will face Vietnam, the Netherlands and Portugal in the group stage.