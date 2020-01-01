Morgan explains how stunning Spurs switch came about as USWNT star joins Lavelle & Heath in WSL

The World Cup winner has followed a number of fellow Americans to England and is looking forward to opening exciting new chapters on and off the pitch

Alex Morgan is a superstar, a two-time World Cup winner with 107 international goals for the United States and an Olympic gold medal to her name – and a new signing for Tottenham in the FA Women’s Super League.

Prior to Jose Mourinho sealing a stunning move that has Gareth Bale back in the Premier League, Spurs wrapped up a deal that saw one of the most iconic figures in the women’s game head to north London.

She is one of several decorated USWNT performers to have made their way to England this summer, with fellow Americans Sam Mewis, Rose Lavelle, Tobin Heath and Christen Press joining the ranks on opposing sides of a Manchester divide at City and United.

More teams

Morgan is in London, and happy to be there after becoming a mother for the first time to the now four-month old baby girl Charlie and going over a year without kicking a competitive ball in anger.

Her presence at Spurs has surprised many, but the 31-year-old striker is looking forward to opening exciting new chapters in her life on and off the pitch.

Morgan told Tottenham’s official website on how a remarkable move came about: “I’ve heard so many great things about the WSL and some of my team-mates from the USA national team have come over and signed with other clubs in the WSL.

“I wanted to challenge myself and play in a different league than what I’m used to, so this was a perfect opportunity for me to come here and just see the progress that the WSL has made and the quality all around the league.

“I hope I provide goals for this team, help to win games, help the team get to the top of the table, and set ourselves up for success within the season.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t able to be there from the start but the fact that we’re only two games in, I think that I could really help the team moving forward and get back to where I left off at the end of summer last year.”

Morgan added on her plans for the immediate future: “As of right now, thinking of the craziness that was surrounded by the transfer window closing, having to really think about the future of my family in such a short period of time and uncertainty with the pandemic as well, I knew that I wanted to get on the field and play here and put on a Spurs top so that was the priority for me.

“But I can’t think too much in the future without really sitting down for a long period of time and I didn’t have that time to make a drastic decision for my family so whether I’m here for three months, six months or even further, I’ll take it one step at a time right now.”

Article continues below

Morgan is settling in well to life in England, with Charlie by her side, and is relishing the opportunity to embrace a new country and culture – having previously turned out for a number of sides in the States and French giants Lyon.

“We joked that Charlie’s first word isn’t going to be mumma anymore, it’s going to be mummy, I’ll work on that one, we’ll see if she’s here long enough to get her first words out,” Morgan, who is married to former Orlando City and LA Galaxy midfielder Servando Carrasco, added.

“I’m settling in nicely, the club have been extremely helpful, and I already have my flat that I am getting settled in to. The flight was great and it’s just a new opportunity that I’ll look back on and kind of think how crazy my life was with a daughter who’s under a year old.”