More Thai League 1 game time for Dominic at Police Tero but Norshahrul forced to wait longer

The Thai League 1 resumed after a long stoppage as Goal check out how Malaysians fare in the latest matches.

It has been a longer wait for Dominic Tan compared to his fellow Malaysian players who have started their playing again at the end of August following an enforced break in the Thai League 1 because of the Covid-19 pandemic outbreak.

But just like it was prior to the stoppage, the centre back continues to be in the team's plans despite the change in head coach from Totchtawan Sripan to Rangsan Viwatchaichok as Dominic came on in the 67th minute in Police Tero's 1-1 draw with Port FC in a game that was suspended in the 88th minute because of a power outage.

The Football Association of Thailand (FAT) later deemed the match a 2-0 win for Police Tero per the regulations, punishing Port for the disruption. That win puts Police Tero up to third in the standings with 12 points from five matches played, behind Bangkok United and Ratchaburi FC only on goal difference.

Article continues below

More teams

But there were to be no delight for Norshahrul who is now forced to wait a little bit longer to resume playing after the supposed fixture between his team BG Pathum and Buriram United had to be postponed because of a Buriram player having been found positive from a Covid-19 test.

At the weekend, Dominic's Police Tero will welcome Ratchaburi FC while Norshahrul's BG Pathum will travel to play Port, if both matches are allowed to proceed.