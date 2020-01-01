Morata returns to Juventus on loan from Atletico Madrid with €45m option to buy

The Spanish striker has headed for a second spell in Turin on an initial 12-month deal, with the option for a second season and a permanent move

Alvaro Morata has returned to Juventus on an initial 12-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid.

The Spain international striker has headed to Turin for a second spell with the Serie A champions, with the option of a second season on loan after the 2020-21 campaign.

As part of the deal, Juventus will pay an initial €10 million (£9m/$11m) fee for the season and another €10m if they want to retain Morata for another year, while there is a €45m (£40m/$52m) option included to make the transfer permanent after the first season.

If Juve decide to extend the loan for a second year but then want to sign Morata permanenty, they will have to pay Atletico €35m (£32m/$40m) - meaning any permanent transfer for the striker will cost Andrea Pirlo's side €55m (£50m/$65m) in total.

