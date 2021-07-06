Morata overtakes Torres and joins Ronaldo to make history with dramatic late equaliser against Italy

The Spain striker's fantastic goal kept his team's hopes alive in their Euro 2020 semi-final at Wembley

Alvaro Morata put his name in history books as his dramatic late equaliser against Italy saw him surpass Fernando Torres while leveling Cristiano Ronaldo for a Euros record.

Morata's stunning goal came in the 80th minute of Tuesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Italy with the Azzurri up 1-0 thanks to a goal from Federico Chiesa.

But, after receiving a pass from Dani Olmo, Morata capped a stunning sequence with a perfect finish, making history while also sending the game to extra time.

What did Morata's goal mean?

In addition to keeping Spain's Euros hopes alive, it also saw the oft-criticised Morata move past Torres.

The goal was Morata's sixth career strike at the Euros, surpassing Torres, who was previously Spain's top scorer at the competition with five.

6 - Alvaro Morata (6 goals) has scored more goals at the European Championships than any other Spain player, overtaking Fernando Torres' five goals. Answer. #EURO2020 #ITA #ESP https://t.co/5nhgllTGBS — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 6, 2021

Morata also became the second player to score three or more goals in multiple Euros, joining Cristiano Ronaldo, who has done so at three separate tournaments.

In addition, Morata, who did not start on Tuesday, became the first-ever Spanish player to score for both club and country at Wembley Stadium.

The night didn't end well for Morata though, as he missed a vital spot kick in a shootout that helped Italy advance to the final with a win on penalties.

A difficult tournament for Morata

Morata has been the subject of intense criticism throughout the tournament, with that vitriol often being taken to inappropriate levels.

The striker revealed that he and his family received death threats during the group stage, adding that he couldn't sleep after seeing people say they wanted his children to die as a result of his performances for Spain.

But Morata's goal on Tuesday was his third of the tournament, with the striker also scoring against Poland and Croatia.

