Monza president Berlusconi promises squad a 'bus full of wh*res' if they beat Milan or Juventus

Silvio Berlusconi has promised the Monza squad a ''bus full of wh*res'' if they can beat Milan or Juventus in the second half of the season.

WHAT HAPPENED? Monza were promoted to Serie A for the first time in their history in 2021-22 as they emerged as Serie B playoff winners. They are currently ranked 14th in the Italian top flight with 16 points to their name from 15 matches and the campaign will be considered a success if they manage to avoid immediate relegation. Club president Berlusconi met his squad along with the coaching staff for a Christmas dinner on Tuesday, and promised the players a bizarre reward if they can upset one or two of Serie A's top teams in the new year.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We found a new coach [Raffaele Palladino], who was at our youth team, he is good, smart, kind, and able to stimulate our lads,'' said Berlusconi.

''I decided to add an extra stimulation, so I told the lads you will play Milan, Juventus, etc, so if you beat one of these big teams, I will have you greeted in the locker room by a bus full of wh*res.''

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Although Monza beat Juventus in September at home, Palladino's men have fallen to other heavyweights such as Napoli, AS Roma, Milan and Lazio.

WHAT NEXT FOR MONZA? The Serie A outfit will return to competitive action against Fiorentina on January 4. That contest will be followed by a clash against Inter three days later.