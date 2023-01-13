‘We have money, we don’t know what to do with it!’ - January transfer questions annoy Liverpool boss Klopp

Jurgen Klopp has become irked by constant questions regarding Liverpool’s January transfer plans and a supposed lack of recruitment ambition.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds did spend big again in the summer of 2022, bringing in Uruguayan striker Darwin Nunez, while a deal was done for Netherlands international forward Cody Gakpo prior to the winter window swinging open. Klopp continues to be quizzed on potential incomings, though, with the German tactician having to point out that funds need to be available in order for deals to be considered and that he has a number of proven performers ready to return from injury at some point over the coming weeks.

WHAT THEY SAID: An agitated Klopp told reporters when pressed again on whether there will be movement prior to the next deadline: “What could be the reason that we have money like crazy but we don't buy the players even when they are available? That's what you think of me? After all the years? So why are you asking the question when the answer lies on the table? I really don't understand that, I really don't. You know the answer. And if I would answer and say ‘no, no, no, we have money in the bank, massively, we don't know what to do with it... the players are all there, nah we don't do that, nah’. But we have, on top of that, the problem that at the moment four of our offensive players are injured. If we buy another one, then they come back, thankfully, not tomorrow but they will come back: Darwin soon, the others a little bit later... they come back and we have seven strikers then.”

Klopp went on to say: “We couldn't even put them all on the Champions League list! There are too many, we have to make a decision... who goes on, the new one, the others and stuff like this. It's just not that easy. You cannot solve the problem, especially with injuries. That's the main big, big shadow over all of us, because you cannot solve it just in the transfer window. Sometimes you have to, it's usually we just have to get through until the boys come back and then you can use them again. So that's how it is. In our best season we didn't have a lot of injuries and it was much more intense than it is now. But now we have them and now we have to deal with them. But the transfer market is not for us in this moment the solution. But if something is out there and somebody tells me, yes, we will do it. But for this specific situation I don't think it will happen.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool are in the process of trying to bring more outside investment to Anfield, with Fenway Sports Group making it clear that they would welcome added assistance in the boardroom – while talk of a potential takeover continues to linger on Merseyside.

WHAT NEXT? For now, Klopp is focused on lifting Liverpool out of seventh spot in the Premier League and back into the race for a top four finish, with the Reds set to be back in action on Saturday when taking in a trip to Brighton.