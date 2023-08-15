Moises Caicedo gets icy welcome at Chelsea! Ben Chilwell posts hilarious video of £115m signing struggling with sub-zero recovery bath

Yash Thakur
Moises Caicedo split Getty Images & Instagram (benchilwell)
M. CaicedoChelseaB. ChilwellPremier League

Chelsea teammates, Ben Chilwell and Moises Caicedo, were filmed together in the ice bath while doing their recovery process after training.

  • Caicedo has fun with team-mates during recovery
  • Midfielder joined Chelsea for a record fee from Brighton
  • Blues beat Liverpool for his signing

WHAT HAPPENED? Ben Chilwell posted a story with new summer signing Caicedo as the duo did the ice-cold recovery process after training. It's safe to say the Ecuadorian didn't enjoy himself!

Ben Chilwell story
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Brighton midfielder joined Chelsea for a record fee of £100 million ($127.4m), plus £15 million ($19.1m) in appearance and performance based add-ons. This makes him the most expensive British transfer of all time. This brought an end to a long transfer saga for the Ecuadorian.

The move was announced after Chelsea's opening day fixture against Liverpool, a club who almost sealed the deal for the midfielder. Caicedo is reportedly a Chelsea fan and cited Claude Makelele and N'Golo Kante as his idols growing up.

WHAT NEXT FOR CAICEDO? The 21-year-old midfielder will be likely be involved in Chelsea next league game against West Ham United on August 20.

