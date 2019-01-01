Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna - It was important to score first

The Spanish coach mentioned that his team was better against Churchill Brothers...

Mohun Bagan registered their first win of the I-League 2019-20 season on Wednesday when they thrashed Manipur’s TRAU FC 4-0 at the Kalyani Stadium.

The Green and Maroons were off to a very poor start as they managed a draw in their opening game against Aizawl FC and followed it up with a 4-2 drubbing against league leaders Churchill Brothers.

Mohun Bagan’s Spanish coach Jose Antonio Vicuna was under a lot of pressure after the poor start but after Wednesday’s result, he will be a relieved man.

“I am very happy with the performance. We didn't get the result against Churchill, but in terms of performance, we played better against Churchill. Joseba (Beitia) had a small problem and for precaution, I took him off.

“It was important to score first. But in terms of playing football, we played better against Churchill. We didn't play badly today. But yeah, football is like that,” said Vicuna after the match

Spanish striker Salva Chamorro, who is all set to be released by the club as reported earlier by Goal, was not included in the matchday squad. Explaining Salva’s exclusion, the Spanish boss said, “It was my decision not to include Salva (Chamorro).”

Young striker Subho Ghosh scored his second consecutive goal for Mohun Bagan in the I-League. Speaking about the academy graduate, Vicuna said, “Subho (Ghosh) must improve tactically. The movements he made weren’t that great. But he has potential. He got one chance and he scored.”

On opposition TRAU the former Legia Warsaw manager opined, “TRAU is not the weakest team. They played better against Chennai. The number 25 (Patrick Uche) played fantastically. We had to adjust our game because they were playing with three defenders. I think they need time.”