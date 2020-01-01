Mohun Bagan’s Kibu Vicuna pleased with important win against Indian Arrows

The Mohun Bagan coach mentioned that the team was tired after a gruesome journey from Kashmir…

Mohun Bagan reclaimed their position at the top of the I-League table by edging Indian Arrows 1-0 in their sixth match of the season on Thursday.

Spanish coach Kibu Vicuna was understandably happy after his team picked up their fourth win on the trot. He said, “We are very happy because we knew this match was going to be a very tough game. Especially after five days in Kashmir, considering the travel and physical state.

“The Arrows team fought hard. I thought the first half was one of the best first halves we played till now. But in the second half, we failed to finish chances. In the end, we were very tired as it was very demanding. We had to fight for the ball, press high up to recover the ball. Let’s enjoy this victory as they are very important 3 points for us.”

Vicuna hailed Daniel Cyrus for his world-class strike which made the difference in the match. He said, “The goal was amazing, that left foot volley, it was a fantastic goal. I’m very happy as he’s a very important player for us. He’s important in the dressing room as well.

“For me, it doesn’t matter who is scoring goals. It’s important that the team scored. We scored more than the opponent and that matters for us.”

Former Sevilla forward Papa Babacar Diawara, who played his second match for the Green and Maroons, was failed to impress but Vicuna backed the striker.

“I think Baba is a very good player. He didn’t play in the last four-five months and he needs time. It’s a question of when (and not if) he scores goals.”