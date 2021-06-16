Mohammed Djetei: Albacete sign Cameroonian from Cordoba CF

After two seasons with the Caliphs, the 26-year-old centre-back has teamed up with the Spanish third-tier outfit

Cameroon international Mohammed Djetei has joined Primera Division RFEF side Albacete from Cordoba CF.

The 26-year-old penned a three-year contract with the Clockwork Cheese in a deal that will keep him at the Estadio Carlos Belmonte until 2024.

Alongside compatriot Jean Jules, the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations winner would be hoping to play a crucial role in Ruben de la Barrera’s men’s quest to return to the Segunda division.

“Mohamed Djetei Camara has joined Albacete Balompie. He did so after our club reached an agreement with Cordoba CF for his acquisition for the next three seasons,” a statement from the club website read.

“This fast Cameroonian centre-back made the move to Spain, specifically to Nastic de Tarragona, from the Union Sportive de Douala of the First Division of his country.

“As a player from Tarragona, he was crowned champion of the Africa Cup in 2017 with his national team.

“His time at Cordoba CF where he joined two seasons ago, is summarised numerically with 38 games in the last two campaigns and four goals.”

Before his move to the third division side, Djetei had gone on social media to pen a touching farewell to the Andalusian side.

“Dear Cordobans, I would not like to leave the club without first dedicating a few lines of thanks remembering these two years of stay in the team and in the city,” he wrote on Instagram.

“From the first day I arrived, both my family and I felt totally welcomed by each and every one of you.

“Together, we have lived very beautiful moments, as well as more complicated ones. Without forgetting that we have lived through a harsh pandemic that prevented us from seeing each other every Sunday in the New Archangel.

“I will always be grateful to Cordoba CF for having trusted me, as well as the coaching staff and employees for the treatment received.

“And, although we have not been able to achieve the proposed goal this year, I am sure that this club will soon be where it deserves to be.

Article continues below

“From today you have one more fan. Come on Cordoba!”

Albacete were demoted from La Liga Smartbank after they finished at the base of the log with 38 points from 42 outings.