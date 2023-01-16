Mohamed Salah contract: How much does the Liverpool star earn & when does the deal expire?

The Egyptian returned to the Premier League in 2017 and has gone on to become one of Reds' modern-day greats

What if Chelsea never sold Mohamed Salah?

One man's loss is another man's gain and after making just 19 appearances in two seasons, Chelsea sold Salah to Roma in 2016.

It was in Italy where the Egyptian came into his own, scoring 34 goals in 83 appearances during his two seasons there. It was just a matter of time before one of the big clubs came calling. Enter Liverpool.

Jurgen Klopp helped Liverpool qualify for the Champions League for the first time after 2014-15 as the Reds finished fourth in the Premier League in the 2016-17 season. Salah's signing ahead of the 2017-18 season - for a club-record £36.9 million fee at the time - was perfect timing.

He scored 32 league goals in his debut season, setting a record for most goals scored by an individual in a Premier League campaign, while also helping the Reds reach the Champions League final.

Ever since then, Salah has helped Liverpool win their first-ever Premier League title in 2019-20 and a Champions League triumph in the 2018-19 season, entering the top 10 list for most goals ever scored by Liverpool player.

The right winger having turned 30 in June 2022 and it remains to be seen what he decides for his future. Will he retire at Liverpool or will he try his luck in a different league? GOAL takes a look...

How much does Mohamed Salah earn at Liverpool?

After months of speculation surrounding his future, Salah penned a new contract with Liverpool in July 2022, worth around £350,000 per week (£18.2m/€20.64m/$22m annually), as reported by The Athletic. In doing so, he became the highest-paid Liverpool player in history.

However, it was not smooth sailing as far as the player and the club reaching an agreement was concerned.

Talks in December 2021 seemingly broke down after Ramy Abbas, Salah's agent, had travelled to Miami to meet Mike Gordon, head of the Fenway Sports Group. The fact that his contract would expire in 2023 made the higher-ups at Liverpool even more worried.

Salah, Klopp and the club shared the same burning desire. Salah has always preferred to remain at Anfield, but he wanted a contract that acknowledged his status as one of the finest players in world football. His wish was granted in the end.

According to a report from Liverpool Echo, the weekly wage would rise to around £400,000 based on performances, an agreement that is mostly focused on goal involvements and contributions.

When does Mohamed Salah's contract at Liverpool expire?

After signing a six-year deal with the Reds when he first joined, Salah's new contract will keep him at Anfield until the end of the 2024-25 season.

There is no option to trigger the extension clause in Salah's current contract.

It's too early to tell what the future holds for the former Chelsea man after his contract expires in 2025.

The club might or might not offer a contract extension once his age is factored in. Salah is already on the wrong side of 30, and he will be 33 by the time his current deal expires.

It won't be surprising, though, if Liverpool intend to keep the player around, especially if his productivity in attack doesn't diminish much.

It wouldn't be outlandish to predict that Salah would still be among the most dangerous players in the Premier League two and a half years from now.