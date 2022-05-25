Modric makes Mbappe joke after Real Madrid transfer snub

Luka Modric made a joke about Kylian Mbappe's decision to snub a transfer to Real Madrid while discussing his contract situation at Santiago Bernabeu.

Paris Saint-Germain talisman Mbappe agreed to terms on a move to Madrid earlier this year, having initially pushed to join the Spanish giants last summer.

The Blancos had been confident of securing the 23-year-old's services on a free transfer, but he ended up performing a late U-turn and putting pen to paper on a new three-year deal at Parc des Princes.

Modric makes Mbappe quip

Modric's own future has also been the subject of debate recently, with the 36-year-old's current contract set to expire on June 30.

The Croatian midfielder has previously made it clear he would like to see out his career at the Bernabeu, and has now ruled out the possibility of emulating Mbappe and making a surprise choice on his future.

"I haven't renewed yet, but I'm not going to do an Mbappe. I hope the club doesn't do it to me," Modric has told COPE.

"We have a good relationship. I have said many times that I want to finish my career here."

What else has Modric said about Mbappe?

Modric went on to insist that the Mbappe saga won't distract Madrid from their upcoming Champions League final date against Liverpool.

The midfielder also says that no one player is above the club and he is excited about the potential of Carlo Ancelotti's existing squad.

Asked if Mbappe's contract announcement at PSG came as a surprise, Modric replied: “No, because we didn't know anything. We had no expectations. There was a lot of talk about this, for a year, but we didn't know anything; if it was going to happen or not, and that is why we have to close that topic and not talk about it anymore.

"We have the Champions League final, which is the most important thing of all. Real Madrid will continue to be at the top, above any player, anything, and there is no need to go over it over and over.

"I think we have a very good team, many players who can grow a lot, who have had a great season and maybe value what we have here. Players that, maybe some of them, will become great stars in the future."

