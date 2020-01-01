Modric eager to finish career at Real Madrid as he backs Zidane

The future of the Croatian is uncertain, with his contract expiring next year, but there is no doubt in his mind about where he wants to be

Luka Modric is eager to stay at Real Madrid beyond the expiry of his current contract and see out the rest of his career with the club despite seemingly losing his 'untouchable' status under Zinedine Zidane, whom he has defended from criticism.

The 35-year-old Croatian will be able to discuss a free transfer away from the Santiago Bernabeu from January 1, with his deal set to run out in June.

Modric recently dismissed the idea of returning to Tottenham – whom he left for Madrid in 2012 – at the end of the season, while the Spanish giants have reportedly delayed talks over a new deal until next year.

More teams

The former Ballon d'Or winner remains an important player for Madrid, though he has perhaps lost a little regularity – last season he only started 22 LaLiga games, while he has been in the starting line-up just once in three Champions League matches this term.

Goal 50 Revealed: The best 50 players in the world

Modric accepts he cannot be completely sure about his future, though he seems in little doubt regarding his desire.

When asked about the matches he has not started, Modric told reporters: "I feel good. These games you mention I didn't play in, it's the coach's decision. When I come on, I hope to help the team and do a good job."

Regarding his future, he added: "I feel good, I feel strong, and I still have plenty of football in my legs and strengths to continue, but let's see what happens in the future.

"A lot of people are talking and ask about my situation but let's see what happens. I'm calm. I just want to help the team like always.

"I've said many times and I'll say it again, I'm very happy at Madrid and I'd love to end my career here, but let's see what happens.

"Maybe you thought my answer was a bit cold because I've been asked many times and I've said the same answer many times. I feel good and I want to stay at Madrid for as long as I feel I can help the team.

"Who wouldn't want to end their career at Real Madrid? But it depends on a lot of things. But there is no-one who'd be happier than me to continue at Real Madrid."

Zidane's future – as it has been for much of his time back at the club – is also a little shrouded, with the Frenchman receiving criticism for Madrid's performances this season.

Los Blancos are fourth in LaLiga after nine matches, six points behind leaders Real Sociedad with a game in hand, and are third in Champions League Group B.

Nevertheless, Modric insists the coach has the team's backing ahead of Wednesday's trip to Inter, who are propping up the table.

Article continues below

"It's not just recently we've defended the coach - we've always defended him since he came to Real Madrid," he said.

"Every time they ask us about him, the criticism he receives, of course we're with him. We've never doubted him. We've won many things together and we hope this continues in the future.

"It's normal we defend our coach; it's always been like that. We've won many things with him and I hope we continue to win things."