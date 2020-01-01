MLS pushes back start dates for Charlotte, St. Louis and Sacramento expansion teams due to coronavirus

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the league has given three teams an extra year to gear up for a jump into the league

MLS announced on Friday that the start dates for a trio of expansion franchises will be pushed back by one year as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Originally set to begin play in 2021, Charlotte will now join MLS in 2022 while St. Louis and Sacramento will now push towards a 2023 start date.

Austin FC, meanwhile, remains on schedule and will begin play next season as planned.

“We have always taken a thoughtful and strategic approach to our expansion planning and have delivered successful launches for every new club,” said MLS Commissioner Don Garber in a statement.

“It is important for each club to take the necessary time to launch their inaugural MLS seasons the way their fans and communities deserve. With the extra year to make up for what has been a challenging 2020, these teams will be well-positioned for their debuts and for long-term success.”

Charlotte recently announced the first signing in their brief club history in Spanish midfielder Sergio Ruiz, with the outfit expected to announce its team name, logo and colours next week.

The club began its youth academy in March with the expectation that there will be a return to training soon despite the pandemic.

“We are committed to bringing Major League Soccer to our city and region,” Charlotte MLS owner David Tepper said in a club statement. “The party’s still on! We are just delaying it a bit to ensure we have the best experience for our fans when we do start playing.”

Club president Tom Glick added: “When we were awarded the team in December, we knew we were on an extremely tight timeline to begin play in 2021, but we were ready to meet that challenge. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted several of our essential initiatives. We have made huge progress in the last few months but having additional time to build is important.”

St. Louis, meanwhile, are in the process of building the club's stadium and headquarters, with those plans expected to go on largely as originally scheduled.

“We’ve been working closely with the league and collectively agreed that the adjusted timeline was the best decision to position our club for a historic launch and long-term success,” said Carolyn Kindle Betz, MLS4TheLou CEO. “We can’t wait to get on the pitch in 2023 and are still moving full steam ahead to build a world-class club and stadium district that will invigorate Downtown West and be a meaningful part of our current downtown renaissance.”

Finally, Sacramento will continue to play in the USL Championship division through the 2022 season with Republic FC also working towards a new stadium.

The Railyards Stadium is set to break ground this fall and be ready in advance of the 2023 jump to MLS.

“Our goal remains the same – to build the best stadium and MLS club befitting the wonderful Sacramento region," said Sacramento Republic FC investor Matt Alvarez in a club statement.

"With an additional year, we can better adjust for the impact of the pandemic on our community and identify how we can best serve the neighbours and friends that have supported our club on its rise to Major League Soccer.

"We will bring Sacramento into the top-tier of American soccer ready to compete at a championship level, and create an opportunity to support the next era of regional growth with a world-class venue and a commitment to continued community investment.”

MLS is currently in the middle of the MLS is Back tournament in Orlando with the 2020 season including two new expansion teams: Inter Miami and Nashville SC.

Nashville, however, were forced to pull out of the competition as a result of a series of positive coronavirus tests.