MLS gets record $830 million investment from adidas in reflection of rising club valuations

MLS agreed on a lucrative six-year, $830 million deal with sportswear brand adidas that will run until 2030.

WHAT HAPPENED? MLS accepted a six-year extension to its contract with adidas that will keep the soccer league and apparel company in business together until at least 2030. The deal is valued at $830 million, according to Sportico - more than the $700 million price of the previous contract and a record for adidas in American soccer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: adidas provides MLS and its affiliated lower level divisions everything from jerseys to game balls, featuring prominently in every match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: MLS is enjoying a strong financial stretch after striking a streaming deal with Apple worth an estimated $250 million annually. Club valuations are reportedly rising, with Sportico estimating that LAFC are now worth $900 million. The league also announced it will likely add a 30th team in the near future.

Commissioner Don Garber is a very happy man right now.

Getty Images

WHAT'S NEXT FOR MLS? The season begins this Saturday with a 13-match opening day.