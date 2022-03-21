Mixed reactions for Xavi and Ancelotti after Barcelona decimate Real Madrid

Barcelona coach Xavi has earned high praise from fans while Real Madrid boss Carlos Ancelotti faces a backlash after his team bowed to a 4-0 loss in Sunday's El Clasico.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's double and lone goals from Ronald Araujo and Ferran Torres helped Barcelona to grab their fifth straight win in La Liga.

It ended to be a historic outing for Aubameyang who only joined the Blaugrana in January and his performances continue to get him applause, even from Super Falcons striker Asisat Oshoala.

Article continues below

To be honest Arsenal sent Aubameyang to his greatness. — 🄾🄿🅃🄸🄼🅄🅂🌟🄳🅁🄰🄲🅄🄻🄰 🇱🇮 (@JuniorEbong) March 20, 2022

I'm so happy for Aubameyang!



From being seen by many as a striker that was "finished," to becoming a banger in the La Liga, and scoring tonight in #ELCLASSICO .



Brilliant!! — #BookOfAHundredRhymes (@ChumaNnoli) March 20, 2022

Sunday's win at the Santiago Bernabeu also sent out a strong message about Xavi's presence as the head of Barcelona's coaching crew which has been evident in their result.

Barca are on a 13-game unbeaten run in the Spanish top-flight since December 4.

Xavi is football. I’ve said it before, this Barcelona team under Xavi can beat iyalaya anybody. Koeman should be called and sacked again.



Today, we made bernabeu our home. We weren’t the visitors, we were at home. https://t.co/3ula93ruYt — Dele Bakare (@DeleBaks) March 20, 2022

Barcelona launched Real Madrid's Stadium🏟️ with 4 unreplied goals

Thanks to El Mastero and the boys 😂😂#ElClasico #XaviBall #Barcelona pic.twitter.com/z91f4239YV — SHU-SHU LEE 👑✊🇺🇸🇨🇦🇬🇧🇪🇸⭕💙❤️🦁™ 🐅🐯🔥💯 (@jonzenone) March 20, 2022

This Barcelona we love! Bottle me some Xavi water! — Dr. Chinonso Egemba (@aproko_doctor) March 20, 2022

Ancelotti, on the other hand, has been criticised for his tactical decisions on Sunday and some fans even suggested that he leaves the clubs.

This is the final straw that broke the camel's back. Ancelotti doesn't deserve to be Real Madrid coach anymore. #AncelottiOut pic.twitter.com/CiuYQ3N6ft — David-O! (@Shegxpeare) March 20, 2022