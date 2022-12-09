WATCH: 'Mitro's on fire!' - Entire arena goes mad for Serbia World Cup star Aleksandar Mitrovic at European basketball game

Fulham World Cup star Aleksandar Mitrovic has received an stunning show of support from fans at a Serbian basketball match.

  • Two goals in three at Qatar
  • Serbia still knocked out
  • Mitrovic now back home

WHAT HAPPENED? While Serbia failed to get out of Group G in Qatar – finishing last behind Brazil, Switzerland, and Cameroon – the Fulham striker still seems to have done his nation proud. Indeed, while at the Stark Arena during a EuroLeague basketball match in Serbia, he has serenaded by passionate fans who chanted 'Mitro's on fire' to the 28-year-old.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mitrovic scored twice at the World Cup, even though his side only managed one draw and two defeats in their three games. He is Serbia's all-time top goalscorer with 52 strikes in 79 games.

WHAT NEXT FOR MITROVIC? The striker will no doubt enjoy a short break now but will soon be back in action for Fulham in the Premier League as they play Crystal Palace on Boxing Day.

