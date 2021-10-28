'Mistakes, simple mistakes' - Tusker coach Matano hits out at players after Talanta loss

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano was left infuriated with what he felt were repetitive mistakes by his players.

The Brewers have lost their last four matches in all competitions; they lost by a solitary goal in the Football Kenya Federation Premier League, before falling to Zamalek home and away in the Caf Champions League's second preliminary round.

Their latest duty was in the league on Wednesday where they fell 2-1 to FC Talanta at Ruaraka Grounds. The promoted side took the lead in the 20th minute when Francis Kahiro scored from close range before Tusker levelled courtesy of James Macharia's tap-in in the 56th minute but Kahiro scored again in the 62nd minute to sink the Brewers.

Lack of concentration affecting Tusker

"Mistakes, simple mistakes; first leg against Zamalek, second as well. First league match against Leopards same thing, Wednesday same thing, crosses," Matano told Goal.

"Lack of concentration on marking, how can one person get the ball against three people? We have to work hard to correct the mistakes. We cannot be repeating the same mistakes every day, even a wise person must change his mind. If you are losing the same thing every day, same place, same player, same position."

The veteran coach states there was no problem with his line-up, but after the recent loss, changes had to be made.

"There was no mistake with the line-up since all those are Tusker players. Whom did you expect me to play?" Matano continued.

"The two losses against Leopards and Talanta are giving me pressure, but historically, Tusker struggle in the first two league matches. It has been there, but we will come out stronger because we have to rectify our mistakes. Things must change."

After Wednesday's loss, the reigning league champions are at the bottom of the table with no point. Gor Mahia made it three wins in a row to go second on the table, with an inferior goal difference as opposed to Nairobi City Stars who have played four matches.