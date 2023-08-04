'This guy never makes mistakes' - Arsenal star Oleksandr Zinchenko reveals how 'Rolls-Royce' William Saliba brought him to his knees

Oleksandr Zinchenko has heaped praise on his Arsenal team-mate William Saliba, stating that the defender "can do everything".

Two combined to great effect last season

Zinchenko full of praise for Saliba

Reveals Bournemouth goal floored him

WHAT HAPPENED? The Ukraine international, who had a stellar debut season at Arsenal, has paid tribute to his defensive counterpart Saliba, who himself had a solid first year playing under Mikel Arteta. Both played a big role in pushing Arsenal to unlikely title contenders.

WHAT THEY SAID: Asked for his thoughts on Saliba on the FIVE Youtube channel, Zinchenko said: "Rolls-Royce. So good, I love him so much. I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t know him before I came to Arsenal when I saw him from the training sessions, I said: ‘Who is this guy?’.

"Then, first game against Chelsea, pre-season, zero mistakes. This guy never makes mistakes. Then he scored the goal with the left foot against Bournemouth. I went to my knees because I said: 'This guy, he can do everything'."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The acquisition of Zinchenko from Manchester City last summer raised eyebrows, but it proved to be a shrewd piece of business. The left-back played in 27 of the Gunner's Premier League outings, grabbing a goal and two assists. Saliba played in the same amount of Premier League games, leading Arsenal to within five points of eventual winners City, boasting the joint-third best defence, too.

WHAT NEXT FOR ZINCHENKO? It seems to be a race against time for him to be fully fit ahead of the beginning of the Premier League season as he looks to shake off a calf problem. The Gunners' campaign gets underway against Nottingham Forest on August 12.