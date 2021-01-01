Minamino unsure if he has Liverpool future but remains up for the challenge of competing with Salah and Co

The Japan international is currently taking in a loan spell at Southampton and admits to not knowing where he will be in 2021-22

Takumi Minamino is unsure whether there is a future for him at Liverpool, as he admits to not knowing where he will be in 2021-22, but the Japan international remains up for the challenge of competing with Mohamed Salah and Co for minutes on Merseyside.

The versatile 26-year-old, who is a Premier League title winner, has found regular opportunities hard to come by since moving to Anfield in January 2020, with fierce competition for places eventually leading him to join Southampton on loan.

It is expected that Jurgen Klopp will absorb Minamino back into his ranks this summer before any long-term planning is drawn up, but there are no guarantees that an extended spell with the Reds will be taken in.

What has been said?

Minamino has told Kyodo News: "I am focusing on the present and what I can do now.

"I’m a footballer so I don’t know where I’ll be playing in six months’ time, but I want to be playing at a high level."

He added on the problems posed to him at Liverpool by the likes of Salah and Sadio Mane: "It was very difficult to get a chance in that team but that was always the challenge for me from the beginning, so I wasn’t in a negative mindset at all, even in training.

"It was just about trying to play in matches, get into the starting lineup, and figuring out what I can do to achieve those goals."

What does the future hold?

For now, Minamino is focused on ending the current campaign as positively as possible at St Mary's.

He has recorded two goals for the Saints, to go with the four he has for Liverpool, and believes the right decision was made to head for the south coast during the winter transfer window.

"I think so," Minamino added.

"I’m going to work hard to make sure I’ll be able to say (that is the case) when the season ends.

"It’s totally different. You have to play in matches to really understand. That’s why I chose to come here.

"I don’t think I would have left Liverpool if I thought I could develop just by training there."

