Milan sign Brahim Diaz from Real Madrid on season-long loan

The 21-year-old will be plying his trade in Serie A for the 2020-21 campaign

AC Milan have signed attacking midfielder Brahim Diaz on a season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 21-year-old former Manchester City player has been handed the number 21 shirt at the Rossoneri.

"AC Milan is delighted to announce the signing of the Spanish footballer Brahim Abdelkader Díaz from Real Madrid CF on loan until June 30, 2021," read a Milan statement.

Article continues below

More teams

Diaz only joined joined Madrid in January 2019 after six years at Manchester City but has struggled for regular opportunities.

The former Malaga youngster, who joined City as a 16-year-old in 2015, has made just five La Liga for Los Blancos and was restricted to just six substitute appearances in the top-flight last season.

More to follow.