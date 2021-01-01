Mikel in contention for Bournemouth clash – Stoke City boss O'Neill

The former Super Eagles midfielder is set to make his second appearance for the Potters since recovering from a calf injury

Stoke City manager Michael O'Neill has confirmed John Obi Mikel is in contention for their Championship clash against Bournemouth on Saturday night.

The former Nigeria international suffered a calf injury in Stoke’s draw against Sheffield Wednesday on November 28.

The midfielder subsequently missed his side’s next eight games before returning to action against Nottingham Forest on Tuesday, where he made a cameo appearance.

O'Neill revealed the 33-year-old midfielder will be available for selection when they take on the Cherries at Bet365 Stadium.

“John Obi Mikel and Sam Clucas came off the bench on Tuesday so they will come back into contention,” O'Neill told the club website.

“It’s just a case of how many minutes and where they are physically in terms of being ready to return.”

Mikel teamed up with the Potters in the summer after parting ways with Turkish Super Lig side Trabzonspor on mutual agreement.

The midfielder has been delivering fine performances for Stoke City since his arrival, featuring in 16 games across all competitions and bagging an assist.

The 33-year-old has captained the Bet365 Stadium outfit a number of times this season and has helped them secure impressive results.

His consistent showings helped Stoke to their current seventh spot on the league table after gathering 35 points from 22 games.

The former Super Eagles captain made his name during his time with Premier League giants Chelsea, where he spent 11 years.

Mikel helped the Blues to win a number of trophies including the Champions League, Europa League, Premier League and FA Cup.

The midfielder has also featured for Chinese side Tianjin TEDA and Championship club Middlesbrough since leaving Chelsea.

Mikel has previously spoken of his intention to help Stoke return to the Premier League at the end of the current campaign.