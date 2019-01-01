Mignolet: Liverpool stay made no sense after Alisson arrival

The 31-year-old returned to his homeland because he felt he would never regain his place in the first-team regardless of his performances

Simon Mignolet says he left Liverpool because he believed he had no chance of getting back into the starting side ahead of Alisson.

The goalkeeper spent six years with the Premier League outfit, but was limited to a backup role in his final season after Alisson joined from Roma in the summer of 2018.

Mignolet made just two appearances in all competitions for Jurgen Klopp's team last season and he left to join Club Brugge in the close season.

The Belgium international says he would have stayed if there was any hope of displacing his Brazilian team-mate, regardless of the quality of their performances.

"If I could really fight for my place, I might have stayed," he told Het Belang van Limburg .

"But if I had ended up in goal if Alisson picked up an injury, I would be allowed to push 10 shots out of the box.

"Then Alisson could immediately claim his place again, and even if he pushed the ball into his own goal, he would still stay [in the starting XI]. What sense did it make for me?"

Since his departure from Anfield, Liverpool have had a strong start to the campaign.

The Reds sit eight points clear at the top of the Premier League table and are unbeaten after 12 matches, while they are also leading their Champions League group.

But Mignolet has no regrets over his decision to leave, insisting he is better off getting game time in the Belgian top-flight than he would be on the bench for Liverpool.

"No, because I knew that the opportunity existed," he said. "I haven't thought once: 'Sh*t, now Liverpool is in the Premier League race and I'm gone'.

"Of course, I could have stayed with Liverpool to earn my money, challenge for the league title and the Champions League.

"However, as long as you are not on the starting XI yourself, a price feels different. So I would rather play in the starter at Club Brugge than grabbing the English title as a substitute at Liverpool."

Mignolet has already made 20 appearances for Club Brugge this season as his side sit top of the Belgian Pro League. They are five points clear of nearest challengers Gent.