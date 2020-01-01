Migne and Equatorial Guinea part ways on mutual consent

The tactician leaves the West Africa nation amidst the coronavirus pandemic, stating he could not focus on the job owing to other factors

Equatorial Guinea have parted ways with their head coach Sebastien Migne barely a year after he joined from Kenya.

The Frenchman took at the helm of the Nzalang Nacional in November 2019 after he was sacked as Harambee Stars coach.

The 47-year-old tactician has confirmed he is no longer part of the West Africa side.

"It is true I will not be part of [Equatorial Guinea] anymore," Migne told Goal on Friday.

"We parted by mutual consent; with the current coronavirus pandemic, it seemed complicated to stay focused on my job. Also, remember my family is in Kenya and my main priority is to recover them."

The tactician has also revealed he is keen on making a return to the touchline as soon as possible.

"I do not know [if I will stay in Kenya and for how long]; I need to work but again it depends with opportunities that come my way," Migne added.

"Once the situation has normalized, with my family settled then for sure I can start thinking about working again."

Migne was sacked in August 2019 after Kenya failed to make progress in the African Nations Championship (Chan) as they lost to Tanzania in the preliminary round of qualification.

His stint as Harambee Stars head coach also came under intense criticism following a disappointing performance in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt.

Kenya qualified for biennial competition for the first time since 2004, after finishing second to Ghana in their group during the qualifiers.

The East Africa nation camped in France with players getting hefty allowances to motivate them to perform well.

Despite good preparations, Kenya lost 2-0 and 3-0 to Algeria and Senegal, respectively, and won 3-2 against Taifa Stars.

Migne was in charge during E. Guinea's two 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Tanzania and Tunisia, losing 2-1 and 1-0, respectively. The other team in Group J is Libya.

After two wins in as many games, Tunisia lead the standings with six points followed by Libya and Tanzania who have three points each, with Equatorial Guinea bottom of the table with no point.

Migne previously coached the Republic of Congo.