‘Fifa disrespecting Africa for hosting Club World Cup while Afcon is going on’ - Mido

Former Egypt international Mido has hit out at world governing body Fifa for staging the Club World Cup at the same time as the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.

The 18th edition of the Club World Cup, which was earlier scheduled for December, will now be held from February 3 to 12, 2022, in the United Arab Emirates while the Afcon finals will take place from January 9 to February 6 in Cameroon.



Originally, an expanded Club World Cup in China was planned to be held in June and July 2021 but due to fixture congestion caused by the postponement of the 2020 Summer Olympics, and the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on football, the Tokyo Olympics, Uefa European Championship and Copa America it was postponed from mid-2020 to mid-2021.

As a result, Fifa announced in March 2020 they would postpone the expanded Club World Cup to later in 2021, 2022, or 2023.

On December 4, 2020, the Fifa Council announced the Club World Cup, using the previous format, would be held in late 2021 and hosted by Japan.

However, on September 8, 2021, the Japan Football Association dropped its commitment to host the tournament, owing to the possibility of restrictions on fan attendance due to the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Numerous countries expressed interest in hosting the tournament as bidding was reopened, including Brazil, Egypt, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates.

On October 20, 2021, the Fifa Council announced the UAE as the host of the tournament and postponed the event from late 2021 to early 2022.

According to Mido, who played for several clubs in the Premier League, including Tottenham Hotspur, Middlesbrough, and West Ham United, the world body has disrespected Africans with the decision.

“Fifa deciding to hold the Club World Cup while Afcon is going on is a sign of disrespect to African football,” former Ajax star as quoted by BBC Sports.

“It wouldn't have been the case with the Euros or Copa America.”

The draw for the competition was conducted on Monday with Chelsea set to face Auckland City, Al Jazira, or Al Hilal in the semi-finals.

Saudi Arabian club Al Hilal will face the winner between hosts Al Jazira and New Zealand side Auckland while Egyptian giants Al Ahly will take on Mexican side Monterrey and the winner will face Copa Libertadores winner Palmeiras in the semis.

Bayern Munich are the defending champions, but will not defend their title after being eliminated in the 2020-21 Uefa Champions League quarter-finals.



African champions Al Ahly take part for a second successive time having finished third in the previous edition.