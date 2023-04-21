‘Micky Mouse treble’ - Man Utd’s Europa League exit trolled by Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler

Robbie Fowler took a brutal dig at Manchester United by uploading Liverpool's 2001 treble winning picture and captioned it as 'Mickey Mouse treble'.

United knocked out by Sevilla from Europa League

Treble hopes dashed

Fowler adds salt to injury with a brutal dig

WHAT HAPPENED? It was a day of jubilation for Manchester United's rivals as the Red Devils saw their dreams of winning the cup treble turn to ashes after they were knocked out by Sevilla from the Europa League.

Having won the Carabao Cup back in February, United fans were hoping to bag the Europa League and FA Cup titles which would have ushered in a new dawn at Old Trafford. However, a walk down memory lane would refresh memories when United fans mocked Liverpool for winning the same trio of trophies in 2001 - and described it as the 'Mickey Mouse treble'.

Liverpool's fan-favourite Fowler, jumped in to mock United with a scathing social media post where he is seen holding the UEFA Cup trophy along with Jamie Redknapp holding the League Cup trophy and Sami Hyypia with the FA Cup. Fowler captioned it: “Micky mouse treble [crying laughter emoji].

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fowler was one of the key players of that Liverpool squad and finished the club's third-highest goalscorer that season behind Michael Owen and Emile Heskey. However, the former striker was not the only Liverpool legend who mocked their bitter rivals after they fell apart at Seville.

Jamie Carragher also jumped on the opportunity and posted a selfie with a grumpy Gary Neville while the duo was at their punditry duties.

WHAT NEXT? After the Europa League disappointment, United will now focus to win the FA Cup tie against Brighton on Sunday. The domestic cup competition remains United's only realistic hope of winning another piece of silverware this season as a Premier League triumph looks extremely unlikely at the moment.