Michael Olunga: Kashiwa Reysol in talks with Kenyan for Al-Duhail SC move

Reports in Japan have indicated the two clubs have reached an agreement for the towering striker to shift to the Qatar Stars League

Kenya striker Michael Olunga is on the verge of signing for Al-Duhail SC of Qatar, according to reports.

Olunga’s club Kashiwa Reysol have accepted a transfer fee of 7million Euros (approximately Ksh890million) from the Qatari club for the services of the towering striker.

A source close to the player has also told Goal a move to Qatar could be in the offing but refused to divulge more details.

“What I know, Olunga’s club Reysol and Al-Duhail have been in talks for a possible move for the player but I don’t want to give out details or how far they have reached in the negotiations,” the source told Goal on Tuesday.

The former Gor Mahia striker recently clinched the Golden Boot in the Japanese J-1 League after notching 28 goals from 32 matches while in the 2019 season, he finished the season with 27 league goals as Reysol finished the J2 season as champions, winning promotion to the first division.

On Monday, Olunga failed to win a trophy to crown a stellar season after Reysol went down 2-1 against FC Tokyo in a J-League Cup match.

The domestic encounter was the only chance for Olunga and teammates to finish the season with at least a trophy but Tokyo denied them that glory after winning the cup.

Weverson Leandro opened the scoring for Tokyo in the 16th minute before Yusuke Segawa equalised for Olunga’s side in the 45th minute. Adaìlton da Silva, who came on in the second half, scored the winning goal for the away side in the 74th minute.

If Kashiwa Reysol would have won the title, it would have crowned Olunga’s year in Japan in style.

Al-Duhail formerly Lekhwiya SC, is a Qatari sports club that plays in the Qatar Stars League. The club is based in the Duhail district in the city of Doha and plays its home games at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium and is the first team in Qatari football to win the first division title on its debut season.

They are currently sitting second on the 12-team table with 24 points from 12 matches, eight fewer than table-toppers Al Sadd, who are on 32 points.