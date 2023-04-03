Michael Keane's last-minute screamer denies Tottenham in ill-tempered Everton draw

Michael Keane's last-minute screamer saw Everton snatch a point against Tottenham and deny them the chance to move third in the Premier League.

Tottenham taken the lead

Both team finish with 10 men

Keane rescues point with wonderstrike

TELL ME MORE: Spurs began life without Antonio Conte with a frustrating 1-1 draw at Everton. The visitors struggled to create chances but were boosted when Abdoulaye Doucoure saw red in the second half for a shove on Harry Kane. The sending off was to prove costly as Tottenham took the lead just 10 minutes later. Keane brought down Cristian Romero in the penalty area, gifting the visitors a spot-kick. Kane made no mistake to make it 1-0. However, there was to be late drama with Spurs also reduced to 10 when substitute Lucas Moura saw red for a poor challenge on Keane. The Everton defender then stunned the visitors with a brilliant strike in the 90th minute to rescue a precious point for the Toffees.

THE MVP: Everton looked doomed at 1-0 and one man down but managed to salvage a point thanks to a moment of magic from Keane. The centre-back is not known for his goalscoring ability but found the top corner from fully 20 yards with a wonderstrike to secure a draw from this side. He may never score a better goal in his career.

THE BIG LOSER: Everton midfielder Doucoure deserves a mention for his foolish red card for a shove on Kane, but Lucas Moura's dismissal proved even more costly. The Brazilian had only been on the pitch for five minutes when he was handed his marching orders for a late and very reckless challenge on Keane. Two minutes later his victim had found the top corner and it was 1-1.

WHAT NEXT? Both teams return to Premier League action on Saturday. Everton travel to Manchester United, while Tottenham host Brighton.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐