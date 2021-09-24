Mhlongo advises Mosele how to remain Orlando Pirates first choice

Benson Mhlongo has advised Goodman Mosele he has to remain consistent and smarter to command a regular position in the Orlando Pirates team.

Mosele joined Bucs from Baroka in the concluded transfer window and is hoping to be considered often in the first team. Mhlongo insists the 21-year-old needs time before commanding a starting berth at the club.

'Mosele needs time'

"For example, Oupa Manyisa came in as a youngster, Andile Jali came in as a youngster. He needs time," Mhlongo said as quoted by Times Live.

"Because he's still going to come up against players who want to impress so that they can be signed by Pirates. So every opponent he comes up against will be someone giving everything he's got.

"Mosele needs time to understand that playing in midfield for such a big team requires you to be level-headed at all times, and requires you to be settled. Yes, you've got skill but if you're smarter you get to survive in the position.

"That's why you see Pirates chopping and changing in that position because the boys play two games and become too excited. In that position, you don't need to shine every game but you need to be settled, you need to be consistent, to survive.

"So I wish he can keep his consistency, doesn't get too excited, and understands that he's the one who holds the team together. And that is too much pressure sometimes. If he can handle that, I see a bright future for him."

'I expected to spend some time adapting'

In his recent interview, the midfielder - who has featured in every minute for Pirates in the PSL, was surprised at how he has managed to stamp his authority at the club.

Article continues below

"I didn’t think the opportunity to start games would come so soon," said Mosele as per iDiski Times. "I expected to spend some time adapting to the team’s style, but the chance came and I grabbed it.

"I’m encouraged by how I’ve performed. All I can say is if you work hard, things will go well for you. Yeah, I’m quite proud of how I’ve played so far and I want to continue doing well."

The next assignment for Pirates will be this weekend against Mamelodi Sundowns.