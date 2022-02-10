Mhango should leave Orlando Pirates, Ncikazi belittling Afcon when Bafana Bafana failed - Mwase

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi has been lambasted by Malawi assistant coach Meck Mwase over his comments about Frank Mhango.



Ncikazi recently suggested the omission of Mhango from the club’s first match of the year which was against AmaZulu FC is because ‘the league in SA is bigger than Afcon’ with the player having impressed at the continental tournament.



The Malawi international was a noticeable absentee from Pirates' matchday squad as the Buccaneers claimed a 1-0 win over AmaZulu in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match last weekend.



Having worked alongside Malawi head coach Mario Marinica to guide the Flames to the 2021 Afcon knockout phase in Cameroon, Mwase urged Mhango to remain focused while also eyeing a transfer away from the club.



“He must not challenge the coach but continue working hard," Mwase told Malawi Times.



"It will be good if he can switch teams. It is unfortunate that the coach is belittling Afcon when South Africa didn’t qualify."



Bafana Bafana failed to qualify for the 2021 Afcon finals after losing to Sudan in their last qualification match in March 2021.



Football Association of Malawi's National Coaches Association Chairperson Aubrey Nankhuni advised Mhango to continue working hard and also seek a move away from the Soweto giants.



“It just shows that some officials do not want him at Pirates. This was a time to get the best out of him," Nankhuni told the same publication.



"The best Gaba [Mhango] can do is to continue working hard and, at the same time, request his manager to secure him a move, even if it be a loan move."



Mhango is contracted to Pirates until June 2024 and he has made just six appearances for the team across all competitions this season.