Mexico coach Martino to miss Guatemala friendly in Orlando due to medical reasons

Mexico boss Gerardo Martino will miss his side's upcoming friendly with Guatemala in Orlando after he was instructed not to fly on medical grounds.

The Argentine, who led El Tri to qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup last month, will sit out the game at Camping World Stadium, confirmed the Mexican Football Federation (FMF).

Martino's assistant Jorge Theiler will take charge for the friendly game, which will form part of Mexico's preparations ahead of the end-of-year tournament, fours years ahead of their own hosting duties at United 2026.

What has been said about Martino's absence?

In a statement posted to social media, the FMF confirmed that Martino would sit out his side's impending match in Florida on health grounds.

"Per medical instructions, [head coach] Gerardo Martino will not make the trip to Orlando for our #MEXTOUR match [against Guatemala]," they stated.

"Assistant Coach Jorge Theiler will be on the sidelines on Wednesday."

Per medical instructions, HC Gerardo Martino will not make the trip to Orlando for our #MEXTOUR match 🆚 🇬🇹.



Assistant Coach Jorge Theiler will be on the sidelines on Wednesday. 🇲🇽#HechoDeLosMexicanos | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/nXLl3WkH5B — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) April 24, 2022

Why is Martino not set to go with the team?

Martino's absence on medical grounds likely relates to the operation the 59-year-old underwent late last month for a detached retina.

Article continues below

It is not the first time the Mexico boss has sought treatment for the problem, but following the procedure, the Argentine is forbidden to fly.

At the time, assurances were given about his position within the national set-up, with president Yon de Luisa stating that he would lead them in Qatar at the close of the year.

Further reading