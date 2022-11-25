Mexico boss Martino will do 'everything possible' against Lionel Messi's Argentina

Mexico manager Gerardo "Tata" Martino is determined to get one over his country on Saturday in the World Cup.

Martino born in Rosario, Argentina

Coached Messi at Barcelona in 2013-14

Putting sentiment aside to secure three points.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez has said that he'll do "everything possible" in order to secure a Mexico victory over Argentina when the two nations meet in the World Cup on Saturday. He also praised Messi and has doubts as to whether his Mexico side can fully stop the 35-year-old.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of the game, the manager said: "What would you do in my place? I know where I was born, I'll tell you the year, the name of the hospital, the city's area code. But I have to do everything possible for Mexico to win."

On Messi, he said: "The best footballer in the last 15 years, at least. Stopping him, it happens more often because he's having a bad afternoon than what we can do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After surprise defeat to Saudi Arabia on the opening day, Argentina would likely face elimination from the World Cup should Mexico repeat the feat. As for Martino's side, three points would put them on the verge of reaching the knockout stages.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? The Mexico manager is best known for his time at Newell's Old Boys in his playing days, scoring 37 goals in 488 games across three separate spells. Martino was also a part of the Barcelona coaching staff during the 2013-14 campaign, a season that saw Messi net 28 goals in 31 La Liga appearances. It wasn't enough to secure the title as they were pipped to the post by Atletico Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINO? He'll be looking to engineer a Mexico win over Argentina when they take to the field on Saturday. That would certainly buck the trend as Mexico haven't achieved a positive result against Lionel Scaloni's side since a 1-0 win back in July 2004.