Mexico star Andres Guardado slams Canelo for 'not knowing how a locker room works' following Lionel Messi threat
- Messi accused of disrespecting Mexico
- Boxer made threats on social media
- Guardado hit out at his compatriot
WHAT HAPPENED? After Messi inspired his side to a 2-0 win in the World Cup match, he was seen on camera celebrating and kicking a Mexico jersey. Canelo then took to social media to criticise the Argentina hero, saying: "He better pray to God that I don’t find him".
WHAT THEY SAID: "We all know the respect that Leo Messi has for everyone. Canelo doesn't know how a locker room works. I thought what was said was nonsense," he told reporters.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Argentina's success against Mexico was pivotal in keeping their World Cup hopes alive. Messi scored one and assisted Enzo Fernandez to secure the three points and give the Albiceleste a chance of progressing to the last-16.
WHAT NEXT FOR ARGENTINA AND MEXICO? Guardado's team will look to get their first win of the World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia on Wednesday, while Argentina will attempt to secure their place in the last-16 when they meet Group C leaders Poland.
