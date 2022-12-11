'The future belongs to you' - Ozil sends Saka message after England's World Cup exit

Former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has heaped some big praise on Bukayo Saka after his superb display for England as they crash out of the World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED? While much of the focus before the quarter-final was on France winger Kylian Mbappe, England's 21-year-old gem was arguably the real standout attacker on the night and even won the penalty scored by Harry Kane. Despite Saka's stellar display, the Three Lions still lost 2-1, but after the game Ozil took time out to praise his former Arsenal team-mate.

WHAT THEY SAID: On Twitter, he wrote: "You don't need to feel ashamed Team England.

"A strong performance against the current World Champion, good defending against Mbappe & Co., but France very effective as always.

He concluded: "Great game from my brother @BukayoSaka87 - the future belongs to you."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Beyond his efforts against France, Saka has been consistently good throughout the tournament scoring two superb goals against Iran, while also netting in the 3-0 win over Senegal in the last-16.

DID YOU KNOW? Saka made his Premier League debut at just 17 years of age – in Arsenal's 4-1 win over Fulham – becoming the first player born in 2001 to play in the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? The Arsenal star will now leave Qatar and head back to his club with the Gunners back in Premier League action against West Ham at the Emirates on December 26.