'Messi's new contract is going well but it has not been done' - Laporta offers update on Barcelona talks

The Blaugrana president has been addressing a number of issues at Camp Nou, including the futures of the club's captain and coach

Barcelona president Joan Laporta says contract extension talks with Lionel Messi are "going well", but is also eager to point out that no deal has been agreed as yet.

The Liga giants are desperate to see a talismanic figure remain at Camp Nou, but his current deal continues to tick down towards free agency.

Every effort is being made to put fresh terms in place with a one-club man, with Laporta admitting that the best possible offer is tabled to the six-time Ballon d'Or winner.

What has been said?

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Laporta said: "Messi's new contract is going well, but it has not been done.

"We must continue working with all the executives involved. We will make a proposal that sits within the possibilities of the club.

"The relationship is good. We are preparing whatever is necessary within the possibilities of the club for Leo to continue."

Laporta added: "We have made an offer within the possibilities of Barca.

"Leo surely deserves much more and can achieve more. But, because of his desire to make Barca great, I think he is appreciating the effort being made and I think he is very excited to continue.

"It is not a question of money, it is a team project with the possibility of winning everything. We have moderate optimism."

What about Koeman?

While Barca are working on keeping Messi around, questions continue to be asked of whether head coach Ronald Koeman will be back for more in 2021-22.

No decision has been taken there either, but talks are planned with the Dutchman.

Laporta said on that topic, with Koeman delivering Copa del Rey glory during his first season at the helm: "At Barca there are no transitional seasons.

"We have respected the season we just had and, as we told the coach, in the end we will evaluate decisions for the future.

"We have always acted with the utmost respect for Koeman, a Wembley legend and a professional who is doing his job. At the end of the season we will evaluate and work for the next season. We have arranged to see each other next week."

The Barca president added: "He has a contract and we are evaluating the season.

"We have a direct and clear relationship. He is a coach who is already here and has a contract.

"We are in conversation to share what we want for next season. And in these conversations everything is evaluated. From a professional standpoint, the behaviour, the character of Barcelona ... It is being done normally and is on the right track.

"The first to know our decision will be Ronald. And we are approaching that point."

